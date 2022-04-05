Vern Riffe School lockdown lifted; suspect in custody

PORTSMOUTH — A local school was placed on lockdown after US Marshal’s attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Maybert Road.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, The Vern Riffe School went into lockdown due to a police incident that occurred near the school Tuesday.

At approximately 8:55 a.m. the school was placed on lockdown while US Marshals arrived at a home located at 1335 Maybert Road to attempt to serve an arrest warrant on Carl Dickerson for a burglary indictment.

Once US Marshals were on the scene and attempted to arrest the suspect, Dickerson barricaded himself in the house. US Marshals called for assistance from the Portsmouth Police Department SWAT Team. The SWAT team arrived and made entry into the house.

Dickerson was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The Vern Riffe School lifted its lockdown at 9: 24 a.m., according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

