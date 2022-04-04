Easter Cave to open Friday.

MINFORD — White Gravel Mines presents their second annual Easter Cave.

The Easter Cave will open Friday, April 8 at 3 p.m.

“Our theme is ‘Come and See’ so whereas our Christmas Cave is the incarnation of Christ, the Easter Cave is the rest of the story as presented in the gospels and Bible,” said Tom Martin, Organizer of the event. “There are over 20 different exhibits and it’s a combination of life size figurines and a lot of two to three dimensional carvings that all depict various scenes from the Bible.”

Last year was the first year the Easter Cave opened and over 12,000 visitors attended.

“In the midst of COVID, we never did get a call that we had an active case that come as a result of the cave so I’ll give God credit for that too,” said Martin. “Now that the COVID is looking to be kind of behind us, we really anticipate a lot more visitors and we are really excited to open this coming Friday.”

The cave is located at White Gravel Mines at 4007 White Gravel-McDaniel Rd, Minford, OH 45653.

“It’s self guided so we open up the doors, set the atmosphere, and then we let the message and the spirit of God speak for itself,” said Martin.

Martin said his favorite part is just taking a step back as visitors go through the cave.

“It’s not about us, it’s about the Lord Jesus so I like stepping back, making myself available to answer questions of course, but my favorite part is watching families educate themselves and oftentimes their children,” said Martin.

Each exhibit has a scroll to help describe what is being represented in the different scenes.

“It’s always my favorite part to watch families learn together about the wonderful good do’s of Christ’s resurrection at Easter, the hope that it gives us as Christians,” said Martin.

Granny Janny’s Hot Chocolate and Brothers All American BBQ Food Truck will be set up outside the cave.

“Depending on the weather Granny Janny’s may offer some other treats like fresh baked cookies and maybe some lemonade,” said Martin. “My brothers are also setting up a food stand if someone wants to come out with their appetites they will be able to get some good food.”

Martin said that without all the wonderful help, he couldn’t have done it.

“It’s a non-profit ministry so people come out and volunteer their own time getting ready for the event and of course serving the public while they’re out there,” said Martin. “The other thing that makes this all possible is our visitor’s generous donations.”

Admission is free but donations are accepted.

“We’ve always had what we needed and we intend to keep this message going as long as we can,” said Martin.

For more information visit White Gravel Mine Facebook page or go to www.whitegravelmines.com.

The Easter Cave will open Friday, April 8 at 3 p.m. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Easter-Cave.jpg The Easter Cave will open Friday, April 8 at 3 p.m.

By Darian Gillette [email protected]

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved