SSU student veteran Jeffery Slack receives Friends of Shawnee scholarship

PORTSMOUTH — A recipient of the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship in the 2021-2022 academic year from the Shawnee State University Development Foundation, freshman Jeffrey Slack is a veteran of the U.S. Army where he completed a tour in Afghanistan in 2011-2012. Now pursuing his degree in Computer Engineering Technology at SSU, receiving a scholarship to assist his cost of attendance was a relief for him.

“The Friends of Shawnee Scholarship is helping me by making the stress of school and work more manageable,” he said.

While enrolled in his academic program, Slack is working to enhance his career in information technology as a Senior Data Analyst for a company called SAIC. On campus, he is involved with the Student Veterans of America organization – a group of military active duty, veterans, and veterans’ dependents on campus that works to allow military-connected students the opportunity to connect with others with similar and shared experiences. Slack serves as the group’s Vice President.

“I have been involved in events such as the 9/11 flags being placed on the school green,” he said, helping to plan and organize his organization’s events for the campus community. “I was also in the flag retiring ceremony which took place on Founder’s Plaza on campus.”

For Slack, it was truly helpful to his educational career to receive the scholarship. He was grateful for the staff and faculty on campus that helped him get through the financial aid process.

“It was an honor to receive the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship,” he said. “I appreciate everyone’s help during the process.”

The Friends of Shawnee scholarship annually awards funding to SSU students in need of financial assistance to cover tuition costs. In the 2021-2022 academic year, the fund awarded over $30,000 in support to more than 30 students through the SSU Development Foundation.

To learn more about opportunities to support the Friends of Shawnee scholarship within the SSU Development Foundation, visit www.givetossu.com/friendsofshawnee.

