Valley High School wins big at regional science bowl, moves on to nationals

LUCASVILLE, Ohio—Valley High School has captured first place in this year’s South Central Ohio Regional Science Bowl. The regional competition, hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), drew 18 schools and 30 teams from Scioto, Pike, Ross and Jackson counties. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, teams competed at their individual schools instead of gathering at one venue.

“We are very proud of all of the students. They worked hard to prepare for this year’s competition and have done an outstanding job representing our communities,” Acting Portsmouth Site Lead Jeremy Davis, DOE, said. “A very special congratulations to Valley High School for winning the regional Science Bowl competition! We wish them well as they move forward to Nationals.”

Schools have the option of entering two teams into the Science Bowl and this year Valley’s second team secured 3rd place. The remainder of the top four teams were Zane Trace (2nd) and Pike Christian Academy (4th) high schools.

“We are very excited about winning this year’s competition,” Valley Coach Justin Howard said. “We had a lot of fun competing even though we didn’t get to go to Shawnee this year. We are so proud of our teams for their hard work and we are looking forward to doing our best in the next round as we represent our region.”

This is DOE’s 10th year to host the regional competition. With the win, the Valley Indians will represent their region in the National Semi-Finals Virtual Tournament on Saturday, May 21. The top eight teams will then compete for the National Championship July 8 – 12, 2022, in Washington, DC.

More information on the NSB can be found at: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb.

Science Bowl Champions Valley Team Two hold their trophy high in celebration as their school cheers them on during a special presentation assembly, April 1 https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Science-Bowl-Winners-Trophy.jpg Science Bowl Champions Valley Team Two hold their trophy high in celebration as their school cheers them on during a special presentation assembly, April 1 From left, Science Bowl Champions from Valley High School Micah Bradshaw, Bryce Stuart, Bryce Greene, and Marcus Franke show off their individual awards with Acting Portsmouth Site Lead Jeremy Davis, DOE. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_ScienceBowlChampions.jpg From left, Science Bowl Champions from Valley High School Micah Bradshaw, Bryce Stuart, Bryce Greene, and Marcus Franke show off their individual awards with Acting Portsmouth Site Lead Jeremy Davis, DOE.