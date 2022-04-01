Clay Preschool helps local police department

PORTSMOUTH — Clay preschool completed a community service project to help the children and police officers in the community.

Clay preschool teachers, Christy Shafer and Davida Grant sent out a newsletter to parents stating, that no one is ever too little to help. Community service develops an increased sense of social responsibility, a global view of society and a heart for giving back and helping others.

The students were asked to collect new or slightly used small stuffed animals, coats, mittens, or snacks, to donate to Portsmouth Police Department.

“Police respond to stressful situations every day that sometimes involve children,” said Davida Grant. “By keeping stuffed animals, snacks, coats, and blankets in their emergency response vehicles police can give these to a child who is in a stressful situation to help calm them.”

The Preschoolers donated 25 stuffed animals, 70 snack bags, 4 coats, and 2 blankets.

“The children packed the snack bags themselves and we laid out all the snacks for them and they got to pick and choose what they want to put in the bags and what would make them feel good,” said Grant. “We’ve also been reading police officer books and understanding what their job is.”

An officer from the Portsmouth Police Department came to accept the donations from the children.

”The children all wanted to hug him, it was so cute,” said Grant. “They were all so excited, he brought his cruiser, he had his lights on, and they helped me carry the box of goodies to him.”

Grant said the police department was very thankful.

“They were so grateful we thought of them and at the beginning of the year we had asked if this was something they would be in need of and they said yes, absolutely,” said Grant.

Grant said this is the fourth project the preschool has completed.

“We like to do them around springtime because the children have grown a lot through the year and they start to understand more the closer they get to the end of the year,” said Grant. “We want our preschoolers to know that at any age they can make a difference no matter how big or small.”

In previous years the classes have painted flower pots to be donated to a nursing home and filled the blessing boxes in Portsmouth with products.

Grant said the goal was to show the children they are not too little to help.

“If someone is sad you want to make their day better and that’s essentially all that is needed to be said to them because they were happy to make someone’s day better,” said Grant. “This project was probably one of my favorite ones because I could see them smiling as they were giving it away to the officer.”

Grant said the project would not have been possible without the help of the families.

“All of the items collected were donated by preschool families and we couldn’t have done this without their support,” said Grant. “We love our close knit community.”

Clay Preschool registration is Thursday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 44 Clay High St. Portsmouth, OH 45662. Child’s social security card, birth certificate, and shot records are needed and parents W-2 or pay stubs for proof of income and custody papers if applicable are needed as well.

Children must be potty trained and three and four years old before September 30.

Clay is a full day preschool, Monday through Thursday, and is a Five Star Award Winning preschool.

Students posing with a Portsmouth Police Officer after giving the officer the donations. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_6f7e5bed-7ca3-424e-9aae-43e90894f52f.jpg Students posing with a Portsmouth Police Officer after giving the officer the donations. Clay preschool students posing with the box of stuffed animals being donated to Portsmouth Police Department. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_8dc8417a-cd24-4ca0-96a6-795197127e2b.jpg Clay preschool students posing with the box of stuffed animals being donated to Portsmouth Police Department. Students posing with items collected for the donation. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_300dbd92-796a-418c-ab1d-9ca80459e484.jpg Students posing with items collected for the donation. A student fills a snack bag to donate to Portsmouth Police Department. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_f6bc2f29-7a20-4659-ba35-c30a4cafb5ad.jpg A student fills a snack bag to donate to Portsmouth Police Department.

By Darian Gillette [email protected]

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved