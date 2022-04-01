Bark For Your Heart event slated for Saturday

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee Animal Clinic (SAC) will be hosting their first Bark for Your Heart free dog heartworm testing clinic on April 2, 2022.

During the event 250 free dog heartworm tests will be performed.

“Clients will also receive a free dose of Heartgard and NexGard chewable treats that they can administer to their dog,” said Cheyenne Gonzalez, SAC Marketing Specialist.

Gonzalez said the dose of Heartgard and NexGard chewable treats are a sixty dollar value but are free of charge at the event.

“Come spend your morning with the friendly Shawnee Animal Clinic Staff and enjoy music, concession food, and dog treats from Roo Roo’s,” said Gonzalez. “It is an event that you don’t want to miss.”

The event will be held at the Spock Memorial Dog Park on 730 2nd Street in Portsmouth Ohio at 10 a.m. and will end when all 250 tests have been performed.

“Don’t wait! Stop by early to ensure your free test for your dog,” said Gonzalez.

Bark For Your Heart will be held at the Spock Memorial Dog Park on 730 2nd Street in Portsmouth Ohio at 10 a.m. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Bark-For-Your-Heart-Poster.jpg Bark For Your Heart will be held at the Spock Memorial Dog Park on 730 2nd Street in Portsmouth Ohio at 10 a.m.

By Darian Gillette [email protected]

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved