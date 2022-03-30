PORTSMOUTH — Dirt is being moved and bulldozers are on scene at the new location of Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers.

The new business coming to Portsmouth along US 52 across for Speedway promises to bring quality service and help build the community. Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers is a franchise of 308 locations with its main headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. The business offers mechanical services and a 10-minute oil change where customers can remain in the vehicle.

“I just loved the business model. It’s kind of a one stop shop for all your mechanical needs,” Owner Beckett Gue said. “We specialize in the 10-minute stay in your car oil change, but we will also have a seven bay automotive full service mechanical section of the business.”

Gue, A resident of Scioto County, shared that he owns a location in Barboursville, West Virginia, along with the new Portsmouth location. After seeing the success of that business, Gue knew he wanted to bring the company to Portsmouth.

“We just wanted to do one back where we lived,” Gue said. “We just want to serve the community. Everybody dreads going to the shop to get an oil change, but our whole vision is to create a culture of customer service that is not offered at many places.”

Gue shared that once the doors open, customers can expect to be taken to the garage when cars need to be worked on so customers can see the issues. Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is staffed with ASE-certified technicians who are trained to meet all automotive repair and maintenance needs. Services offered include air conditioning, alignments, brakes, car diagnostics, engine repair, tune-ups, tires and more, along with their signature 10 minute oil change.

“We just want those experiences to be unique as opposed to what I think automotive in general is kind of seen as,” Gue said.

From Wheelersburg, Ohio, Gue said he decided to open the business in Portsmouth not only to offer a service but to help build the Portsmouth Community. Gue shared he believes the location for Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers will help attract more business to the area.

“I drive by that location every day and I want to invest in that area and build something that will look good,” Gue said. “From a business perspective, traffic count is huge. It’s 23 to 26 thousand cars going by every day.”

Gue shared that the new location is about a $2 million project and is expected to open its doors in September. Gue said he chose a local contractor to build to help give back to the community and stimulate the local economy.

“I feel like there is a huge need for a community partner in business with Portsmouth,” Gue said. “We are huge at giving back. We have a budget to give and we want to partner with the community and make sure folks know we give back to those who give to us.”

Gue shared that he hopes residents of the area will give his business a chance and experience the services they offer for themselves. Gue stated he believes that his company offers competitive pricing on all services.

“We live here and trade here, so we know there is a need here,” Gue said. “We hope to bring something great and inspire other businesses to come to the area.”

By Adam Black

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

