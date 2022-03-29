SCCTC completes community service projects

LUCASVILLE — Programs from Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC) completed community service projects for Skills USA.

Skills USA is a youth organization focusing on leadership skills and strengthening skills for youth to go out into the workforce.

“Cosmetology, Child Care, Culinary Arts, and JTC programs went together and did a community service day at the Counseling Center Stepping Stones,” said Angela Commeans, Skills Advisor and Cosmetology Instructor at SCCTC.

Commeans said Adrianna Mccoy is the President of their chapter for Skills USA.

Cosmetology students cut the residents hair and gave them personal hygiene packs, Childcare completed activities with the children, Culinary Arts made refreshments, and JTC donated clothing items to be kept at the center.

“They have four locations and we’re going to try to do all four of their locations,” said Commeans. “We’re going to try to do it every month until school is out and continue it next year.”

Commeans said the students enjoyed doing the project.

“The woman there are very appreciative because they’re going through rehab and a lot of them didn’t even get their hair done before they went in and they’re not allowed to leave so they were very very excited for us to come in and do their hair,” said Commeans. “The students were very excited to give back to the community and to help.”

Commeans also lead another service project back in December.

“We kind of adopted my son’s troop that is deployed and at Christmas time we sent them stockings filled with stuff from our teachers, community, and students,” said Commeans.

The school also sent the troop Valentine’s Day bags, St. Patrick’s Day bags, and the group is now preparing Easter bags. Commeans said the project covered their Patriotism Project for Skills USA.

“It started because I was sending my son a lot of packages and he was like ‘Hey mom, slow down sending me packages because not everybody gets them’ so I was talking to my students and they decided that we should take donations and try to send them all one,” said Commeans. “There’s around 50 in his troop.”

Commeans plans to continue sending packages to her son’s Airforce troop throughout the holidays.

“The best one was Christmas because we got these huge stockings full for every single one of them and it was awesome,” said Commeans.

