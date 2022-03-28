Hoople begins career at Scioto DD

PORTSMOUTH — March is Disability Awareness Month. In honor of the month, the Portsmouth Daily Times will share stories to bring awareness to the area and local disability services.

Austin Hoople began working at the Vern Riffe School in December of 2021.

“Right now I am working at Southern Ohio Council of Government (SOCOG) at the Vern Riffe School,” said Hoople.

Hoople digitizes school records at the Vern Riffe School.

“One of the nice things about it is I got my own independent office so it is really nice having my own working space that is isolated and quiet,” said Hoople. “It’s a really comfortable work environment for me personally.”

Hoople works three days a week and said the job is pretty straightforward.

“I’ve gotten used to after I scan the documents knowing where to put them, there was a little bit of a learning curve to it but after that, I got pretty accustomed to what I want to do,” said Hoople. “In the future, I plan to maybe add another day to the week to work 20 hours.”

Hoople is originally from Columbus but is a Northwest High School Graduate and graduated from Shawnee State University with a degree in business administration.

“Initially I went for some kind of computer coding or engineering but after a year or so I transitioned into business administration with a focus in information technology,” said Hoople.

Hoople said he graduated with a 3.5 GPA and shortly after got involved with the Scioto DD.

“Shortly after I graduated from Shawnee State when I was really looking into the job market and trying to find myself a career,” said Hoople. “They’ve been a big help with me getting my second job.”

Brandi Dalton, an Independent Job Developer and Coach, helped Hoople find his current job.

“As far as Austin goes he’s been wonderful to work with, he makes it easy because he has so many good skills to offer and it’s really just been a pleasure working with him honestly,” said Dalton.

Hoople said he enjoys spending time with his family outside of work.

“I don’t have a whole lot of hobbies, I do enjoy spending time with family and friends whenever I have the opportunity, I guess I am very computer focused I do like using the internet, playing and collecting video games and cards,” said Hoople.

Hoople said he is very grateful to be working.

“After I left my prior job at Spectrum Care, it took a year and a half to find my new job and plant my roots and work again, I wouldn’t be surprised if the pandemic had something to do with the job market being as hard as it was for me to find a new job,” said Hoople. “I’m just really grateful to be able to work again and just be able to provide for my family properly again and be able to help them financially on top of myself.”

Austin Hoople in his office at the Scioto DD. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_AustinHpic.jpg Austin Hoople in his office at the Scioto DD.

By Darian Gillette [email protected]

By Darian Gillette [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected]

