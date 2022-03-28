Matt Orin receives Hall of Honor award

DAYTON — Official Matt Orin was recognized in the Hall of Honor for his many years as an Official in the Southeast District of Ohio.

“The Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who have provided exceptional service to Ohio High School Basketball,” said Kaci Orin, Matt Orin’s Wife. “Matthew received the award based on his long-time service as an official.”

Kaci found out Matt would be recognized in December 2021 at the University of Dayton Arena.

“I learned that Matthew was selected as a recipient around the beginning of December. Wheelersburg Coach Steven Ater nominated Matthew for the award,” said Kaci.

One person per district in the state of Ohio receives the award each year. Even numbered districts receive their award one year and the next year odd-numbered districts receive the award.

“Because of COVID, there were three years,2020, 2021 and 2022, worth of recipients that received their awards,” said Kaci.

In July 2021, Matt Orin died unexpectedly at the age of 39. Matt was an Intervention Specialist and Jr. High athletic director at Western Pike Local Schools and a member of the Southeast District of Ohio for the OHSAA. He refereed Basketball, Football, Baseball and Softball at Jr. High and High School levels.

Matt was a lifelong resident of Scioto County, a 2000 graduate of Northwest High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Shawnee State University and Master of Education from Grand Canyon University.

Kaci said she was happy to be able to accept the award on his behalf.

“It was a very bittersweet moment for Lynlee and I because I was so incredibly happy and proud that he was being recognized for his accomplishments, but at the same time, it was another reminder for me that he wasn’t here,” said Kaci. “Standing on the court, I thought to myself that I should’ve been in the seats watching him accept the award.”

The morning of the award presentation, Kaci explained to their daughter Lynlee why they were going to Dayton.

“The morning of the award presentation, I sat down with Lynlee and explained to her why daddy was receiving this award and she said to me, ‘Daddy was a good referee. I wish he was here to get it,” said Kaci.

Kaci said she is proud of Matt for receiving the award.

“I was so proud finding out that Matthew had received the Hall of Honor award,” said Kaci. “Officiating was a huge part of Matthew’s life. He always talked about how he wanted to be inducted into the Hall of Honor.”

Wife, Kaci Orin, and daughter, Lynlee Orin, posing after accepting the Hall of Honor award in honor of the late Matt Orin. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_IMG_1714.jpg Wife, Kaci Orin, and daughter, Lynlee Orin, posing after accepting the Hall of Honor award in honor of the late Matt Orin. Darian Gillette Kaci and Lynlee Orin accepting the Hall of Honor award in honor of the late Matt Orin https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_IMG_1710.jpg Kaci and Lynlee Orin accepting the Hall of Honor award in honor of the late Matt Orin Darian Gillette Official, Matt Orin, received the Hall of Honor award for the Southeast District of Ohio. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Image.jpeg Official, Matt Orin, received the Hall of Honor award for the Southeast District of Ohio. Submitted Photo

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected]

