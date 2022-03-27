Second-year SSU Medical Laboratory Technology student looks toward graduation

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University student Joseph Gallagher is currently pursuing an associate’s degree in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) and will graduate later this semester from the program.

“This will be my second degree from Shawnee,” he said, originally obtaining a Marketing degree at SSU. “I helped Jean McGlone with a project for my marketing degree and was intrigued by the program.”

SSU’s MLT program focuses heavily on preparing students for the type of testing and work they complete in their career after graduation. The five-semester sequence prepares graduates for professional certification and careers working in the medical field in a range of testing and analysis roles. As a second-year student in the program, Gallagher’s favorite part of his degree has been able to work with professors who focus on helping their students strive for success.

“Jean McGlone and Andrea Zaph are both so wonderful and helpful,” he said. “They both are there for us if we need anything, and you can’t ask for much more as a student. I also enjoy the tight knit nature of our class. I’ve made lifelong friends here.”

Preparing for graduation this spring, Gallagher is thankful for his time at the university.

“I am honored to be a part of Shawnee and have been accepted into this program,” he said. “I have been here a long time, and I have enjoyed each and every day! My time is coming to an end here, and I’m just very grateful for every opportunity and experience I have had not just in the Med Lab program, but my entire Shawnee experience as a whole.”

As a graduate of the MLT program, health professionals may complete testing in blood banking, hematology, chemistry, microbiology, immunology, and molecular diagnostics. Alumni from the SSU MLT program have routinely found starts to their careers quickly after graduation, as positions continue to be in high-demand at hospitals and medical facilities. The MLT program is now accepting applications for its Autumn 2022 semester. The deadline to apply is Apr. 1.

To learn more about the Medical Laboratory Technology program at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/mlt.

