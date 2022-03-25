Organized & Major Crimes Task Force conducts multiple operations

PIKE COUNTY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton and Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman announced that the newly formed Organized & Major Crimes Task Force has been busy executing narcotics related drug raids and a fugitive from justice raid in the Pike County, Ohio area.

The drug investigations and fugitive apprehension were conducted by the newly formed Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crime Task Force, part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

On Monday, March 14, 2022, the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force assisted by the Portsmouth Police Department SWAT executed a narcotics related search warrant at the residence of Allen Brad & Peggy A. Lansing, located at 1311 Smokey Hollow Road, Piketon Ohio. Upon search of the residence, task force agents seized approximately 48 grams of suspected cocaine, 80 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 123 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, $22,534.00 in cash, several vehicles and other property.

Allen Brad Lansing was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 1st degree and Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree. Peggy Lansing was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. This case will be forwarded to the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to the Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, along with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority (A.P.A.), and the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force, the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, executed an A.P.A. arrest warrant at the residence of Matthew Overly, located at 5009 Morgan’s Fork Road, Waverly, Ohio.

Overly and two other individuals were arrested at the home on warrants. A.P.A. officers found digital scales, drug paraphernalia, suspected fentanyl, and a large amount of methamphetamine at the scene. The suspected narcotics were turned over to the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force. This case is still under investigation and additional charges for Aggravated Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Aggravated Possession of Methamphetamine, both felonies of the 2nd degree will be filed in an upcoming Pike County Grand Jury.

On Friday, January 28, 2022, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Piketon Police Department, the Waverly Police Department, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portsmouth Police Department SWAT Team executed a narcotic search warrant, located at 712 Markham Road, Waverly, Ohio. Several individuals were arrested at the scene, including two suspects on drug trafficking arrest warrants. Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia were found inside the garage of the home, and inside two campers which were located on the property. Additional arrests and charges in this case are pending.

Sheriff Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Organized & Major Crimes Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected] All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

