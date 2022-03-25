SSU hosts Books Build Bridges for local high school students

PORTSMOUTH —Shawnee State University’s Clark Memorial Library collaborated to host “Books Build Bridges” for more than 400 high school students from thirteen Scioto County schools. Mindy McGinnis, an author of young adult dystopian literature, interacted with the students in a presentation in the main theater of the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

“This event successfully promoted literacy in our community,” said Marla Beebe, Research & Instruction Librarian at SSU. “We are thankful to all the sponsors and especially to Mindy McGinnis for her outstanding work with the students.”

After meeting with the high school students, McGinnis met with current students in the SSU Teacher Education program to discuss writing for young adults.

“Over forty Teacher Education students benefitted from Mindy’s visit with their group,” said Beebe. “Her presentation about the popularity of dystopian literature gave these students the opportunity to understand their future students’ interests. Hopefully, this will encourage these future teachers to put appealing, quality books in the hands of their students.”

“Books Build Bridges” was sponsored by Shawnee State University, Portsmouth Rotary Club, Portsmouth Public Library, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, Ohio Arts Council, and the South-Central Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC).

To learn more about programs at the Clark Memorial Library at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/library.

