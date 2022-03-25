Legacy Society provides benefits to the community

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto Foundation’s community endeavors such as the annual Scioto Gives campaign for the benefit of nonprofits; UCAN (University/College Access Network), created to help area students achieve college educations; and Scioto 365, a dynamic community leadership initiative, along with grants and scholarships, are well known throughout Scioto County and Southern Ohio.

However, the Foundation’s Legacy Society, founded in 2008 and described as an alliance of community growth, is not so well known or identified on a daily basis. The Scioto Foundation established the Legacy Society 14 years ago to recognize those people planning gifts today that will provide significant benefits to the community in the future. These gifts may take the form of bequests, charitable remainder trusts, life insurance or other types of charitable planned gifts.

The community is already the beneficiary of many gifts entrusted to the Scioto Foundation by generous citizens. Sometimes such gifts go unrecognized because they come at the end of a donor’s life. The Legacy Society provides a way for the Scioto Foundation to recognize and thank donors during their lifetimes. When the Legacy Society was created 14 years ago, Dr. Suzann Bonzo, Randy Arnett and Richard Diehl were the founding members.

Dr. Bonzo, who died in December 2021, was an advocate and trailblazer for palliative care since the mid-1980s. She fulfilled her calling to medicine by helping thousands of families during their end-of-life care. She was instrumental in creating the SOMC hospice patient program and became a Legacy member with the Scioto Foundation after deciding to make a planned gift for the benefit of the Southern Ohio Medical Center Endowment. Her planned gift ensures that her life’s work will continue to help those in need, even after her death. The Scioto Foundation has expressed its appreciation once again to Dr. Bonzo for her generous gift to SOMC.

Those who have made arrangements in a will or through some other form of deferred giving for a gift to the Scioto Foundation are eligible to become a member of the Legacy Society. Members of the Legacy Society are recognized in the Scioto Foundation’s printed materials and invited to Scioto Foundation events. The Scioto Foundation staff is available to Legacy Society members and their professional advisors to discuss estate and gift planning questions and concerns.

Further information about the Legacy Society may be obtained by contacting Kim Cutlip, Scioto Foundation Executive Director, or Patty Tennant, Program Officer – Donor Services, at (740) 354-4612.