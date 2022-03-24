Commissioners congratulate Clay Township employee on retirement

Editor’s note: In a previous version of this article it was stated the commissioners accepted the resignation of a Clay Township Trustee. The article has been corrected to reflect that the Scioto County Commissioners approved a resolution to congratulate a Clay Township employee on his retirement.

PORTSMOUTH — After 47 years, Bob Runyon is retiring from Clay Township.

During a Scioto County Commissioners meeting Thursday, Scioto County Commissioners approved a resolution to congratulate long time Clay Township employee, Bob Runyon, on his retirement.

“I’ve known the Runyon family for many, many years and I was reached out to by one of the trustees about honoring Bob,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis.

Davis said he remembers Bob as a child.

“I remember Bob when I was a kid. He was basically a kid driving a truck for his father,” said Davis.

The township reached out to the Commissioners about doing a resolution honoring Runyon for all his years with the township.

“I believe he’s been the forman for 20 years,” said Davis. “Bob is the brother of the late Bill Runyon who passed a little over a year now from COVID and he was also a Clay Township Trustee.”

Commissioner, Cathy Coleman, said she wants to thank Runyon for his many years of dedication.

“I want to thank him for his dedication to the community and Scioto County in general,” said Coleman. “Folks like that just make things work and we really appreciate it.”

The Commissioners also discussed during their meeting grant funding for Children’s Protective Services (CPS).

“It is a Christmas gift program that would be able to provide a $50 gift card to each foster child,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. “I want to thank Pat Ciraso, Donna Cunningham, and Marquita Riepenhoff for their hard work on this grant.”

By Darian Gillette [email protected]

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved