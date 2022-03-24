2 arrested for theft in Waverly

WAVERLY — On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:22 a.m. Sergeant Hopkins responded to Rent-2-Own in reference to a theft of a catalytic converter from a work truck. An employee advised that the theft had occurred sometime that night.

At 9.24 p.m., Sergeant Hopkins responded to Lloyd’s Pizzeria regarding to the theft of copper from an AC unit. After reviewing surveillance, two male suspects were observed. The first suspect was identified by Sergeant Hopkins, through previous contact, as Bobby Wisecup. The other male was unidentified at that time.

Sergeant Hopkins went to Wisecup’s last known residence at the Waverly Trailer Park. Once there, three males were identified: Tackett, Rider, and Jon Lucas. Dispatch advised that Lucas had a Failure to Appear Warrant through the Waverly Police Department and was taken into custody for the said warrant.

Permission was given by the home owner to search the residence for Wisecup. He was located in the bedroom lying under covers on the bed. Wisecup was detained and secured in the back of the patrol vehicle with Lucas. Chief Winfield and Sergeant Hopkins then located several saws and a large pile of cut copper in the bedroom. These were wrapped in a coat matching the coat worn by the male subject, believed to be Bobby Wisecup, in the surveillance photos.

Two catalytic converters were also located underneath a jacket resembling the jacket worn by the unidentified male in the surveillance photos. Both subjects and all items found were transported to the Waverly Police Department.

Bobby Wisecup and Jon Lucas admitted to the theft of the copper pipe from Lloyd’s AC unit and the catalytic converts from the truck belonging to Rent-2-Own. Both subjects were charged with F5 Theft, F5 Vandalism, and F5 Criminal Tools. Both were seen in Pike County Court on Friday, March 11 and have been scheduled to go before Grand Jury.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Police-lights-4.jpg