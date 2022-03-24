Two local students win Fire Prevention Poster Contest

SCIOTO — Two students from Scioto County have won the State Fire Prevention Poster Contest.

Arianna Sissel, a fifth-grader from Portsmouth Elementary, said she got her inspiration from an example her art teacher showed the class.

“I basically copied it down but made it my style,” said Sissel.

Sissel said she was very surprised she won.

“I feel amazing,” said Sissel. “I’m speechless is all I have to say.”

Paul Martin, Assistant Chief of the State Fire Prevention, presented Sissel with the award along with Shawn Witt and Captain Eric Green.

“We liked her drawing because it had a good message with it for ‘look, listen, and learn’, look where the fire is, listen for the beep of a smoke alarm, and learn two ways out of every room,” said Martin. “We have chosen her to be one of our poster winners and she did a fantastic job and we’re very proud to have her.”

Kylie Shepherd, a third-grader from Notre Dame Elementary, received the award as well.

“You wrote ding ding ding like smoke detectors do and drew yourself outside in a safe place so that’s one of the reasons we picked your picture because it told kids what to do in the event of a fire,” said Martin.

A copy of the posters will be on display at the Ohio State Fair for 2022.

“So your message is going to help teach other kids how to stay safe from fire as well so we appreciate that very much,” said Martin.

Shepherd said she is very excited she won.

Martin presented both students with a ribbon and a signed document from the State Fire Marshall. Both students were given a smoke detector to give to their guardians.

Arianna Sissel, third grader at Portsmouth Elementary, won the Fire Prevention Poster Contest. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_IMG_1721.jpg Arianna Sissel, third grader at Portsmouth Elementary, won the Fire Prevention Poster Contest. Notre Dame Elementary Principal, Michelle Ashley, places award ribbon on Fire Prevention Poster winner, Kylie Shepherd. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_IMG_1722.jpg Notre Dame Elementary Principal, Michelle Ashley, places award ribbon on Fire Prevention Poster winner, Kylie Shepherd.

By Darian Gillette [email protected]

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved