DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of Portsmouth Firefighter and EMT Edward Long

COLUMBUS—In honor of the life and legacy of Portsmouth Firefighter and EMT Edward Long, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Scioto County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.

