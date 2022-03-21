Cornerstone Equipment grand opening slated for March 25 and 26

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Cornerstone Equipment will be having its grand opening March 25 and 26.

“We’re a family owned equipment dealer out of Northern Kentucky so we sell new tractors and mowers,” said Devin Ponder, Owner.

Cornerstone is a family business that has been in business since 2009.

“We have now three locations, we are very intentional about being a family owned and ran business, we love dealing with customers in our community and just engaging with them and meeting their needs for their outdoor,” said Ponder. “We’re known for having the best customer service in our area and we plan to bring that to the community in Franklin Furnace.”

Ponder said he wants to continue having a family owned atmosphere.

“We really want to piggyback off of everything we are known for in Kentucky and having a family owned business atmosphere really tying in with our customers and our team members as one family so we’re really intentional about referring to team members as family and also customers as being part of our Cornerstone family,” said Ponder.

Store Manager, Tyler Thompson, said they are a growing business.

“We went from a pole barn behind our owner’s house to three businesses within the last three years,” said Thompson. “We’ve been in the tractor business for a little while now and we don’t plan on sitting still and we are not going anywhere.”

Thompson said he started out as a mechanic for Cornerstone.

“When we built the new business, they had a need for a salesman so I moved to sales and when we started this building they presented me to move out here and run this shop and get it up and going,” said Thompson. “With my background on the mechanic side of it and sales, I’m still learning the manager’s position but it will come.”

Thompson said the name Cornerstone is a biblical term.

“We are a Christian based company and we definitely treat customers the way we want to be treated and I guarantee the customer service experience is something you’re not going to get from a lot of places that you get here,” said Thompson.

Thompson said the store does offer to finance.

Franklin Furnace will be Cornerstone’s third store since opening.

“It was an open market with the brands we represent so there wasn’t a local Mahindra dealer in the area and it’s a very strong agricultural and landscaping community,” said Ponder. “Additionally, our number one customer is a company right next door to our new facility so Big Sandy Distribution Furniture has been our number one customer since 2009.”

Ponder said the business has strong ties to the community.

Cornerstone equipment grand opening will feature more than the equipment they sell.

“We’re gonna have a few local food trucks, we will have some different characters that will do face painting and taking pictures like Elsa and Anna from Frozen and Spiderman,” said Ponder.

Cornerstone will be giving away a new Exmark Zero Turn Mower on Saturday, March 26.

“We’ll be giving away a $4,000 mower to someone in the community,” said Ponder.

Ponder said he is looking forward to meeting new people in the community and introducing the company.

“While we may know many of the members of that community and several businesses, we’re just really looking forward to having our face out there and kind of having an actual brick and mortar facility in the community,” said Ponder.

Cornerstone will be giving away a new Exmark Zero Turn Mower on Saturday March 26.

By Darian Gillette [email protected]

