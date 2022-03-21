Collins receives skills for successful employment from Scioto DD

PORTSMOUTH — March is Disability Awareness Month. In honor of the month, the Portsmouth Daily Times will share stories to bring awareness to the area and local disability services.

Gabby Collins is a Junior at the Vern Riffe School.

“I love to play basketball volleyball, and I love horses and recently I have been taking riding lessons,” said Collins.

Collins said she is excited to play basketball for the upcoming staff and student game.

“I am excited for it, I’m very bullheaded and I don’t like to lose but I suck it up,” said Collins.

Collins also works at Rural King.

“I’ve been working at Rural Kind for almost a year and I love it,” said Collins. “I unload the boxes and hang up shirts and make sure the shirts are neat.”

Collins said she loves meeting new people at work.

“I get to meet new people and they are always nice to me and never disrespectful with me,” said Collins.

Collins Manager, Tyler Delawder, said Collins is a hard worker.

“Gabby is a hard worker, who started with our store upfront but soon moved to apparel and we are very happy with the job that she does there,” said Delawder.

Collins co-worker, Haley Allen, agreed Collins is a hard worker.

“I started at the same time Gabby did and I love working with Gabby. Everyone loves working with Gabby. She is so positive and hard-working,” said Allen.

The Scioto DD has helped Collins find a job and get her driver’s license.

“They’ve done so much for me and I’m very thankful,” said Collins.

Dannielle Pavick, Scioto DD Staff, said Collins’ guardian is her teacher’s aid.

“She’s been in her classroom for many years, so when it came up that there was a change in her life and she needed someone to step up and be a legal guardian for her, this teacher’s aid stepped up and went through the process to become her legal guardian,” said Pavick. “She spends a lot of personal time with her and is very invested in Gabby achieving everything she wants to achieve.”

Pavick said the Scioto DD has assisted Collins in finding a place in a group home.

“She receives staff that helps her with her daily life, but she’s pretty independent, but they just make sure she is healthy and safe,” said Pavick.

Pavick said everyone at the Scioto DD is very proud of her.

“Everything she has set out to do, she’s accomplished, so we are all very proud of her,” said Pavick.

Theresa Rowland, Outreach Coordinator, said Collins is always positive.

“She’s a role model, not just for her fellow students but for her staff and the entire building,” said Rowland. “Gabby always has a smile on her face and has something positive to say to everything.”

Collins receives skills for successful employment from Scioto DD

