Rockapella coming to the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on Apr. 7

PORTSMOUTH — The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at Shawnee State University will host Rockapella on Thursday, Apr. 7. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA.

As one of the very first groups to perform at the newly opened VRCFA in 1995, Rockapella has become one of the world’s most sophisticated, lasting, and imitated vocal groups around today. Since the early 1990s, they’ve toured the globe and provided a powerful soundtrack to several generations of vocal music fans. With catchy original pop songs and complete contemporary revisions of sparkling Motown, pop, and soul classics, this group has always been the one to watch and hear.

Tickets for Rockapella are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Ticket prices for the show are $35 for standard, $32 for seniors, and $15 for those 18 years of age and under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

All COVID-19 health guidelines will be observed, including that all attendees must wear face masks indoors on SSU’s campus, regardless of their vaccination status. For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.

