Shawnee State University selected for Federal Work Study Experiment

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University has been selected to participate in the Federal (FWS) Experiment. The program seeks to expand the number of private-sector and off-campus job opportunities available to FWS recipients, as well as to permit FWS students to work more than the typical ten hours per week if necessary and appropriate.

The FWS program can be used to pay wages for interns who are FWS-eligible as long as their duties align with their current major. In addition, the weekly hours cannot exceed 29 hours per week. However, there may be exceptions to this which will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Non-profit organizations or companies can receive 100% of internship wages paid for by the FWS program. For-profit companies are eligible for 50% of wages to be paid for by FWS funding, and 75% for small business as defined by federal regulations. For-profit employers will be invoiced monthly for the non-allowable portion of the internship wages.

Funds through the FWS program are only available through Jun. 3, 2022. SSU will make an announcement in the future if the program is renewed for the university. Those companies interested in participating in the opportunity to provide field experience to SSU students can contact Angie Duduit, Director of Workforce Development at 740-351-3222 or [email protected]

The FWS program can be used to pay wages for interns who are FWS-eligible as long as their duties align with their current major. In addition, the weekly hours cannot exceed 29 hours per week. However, there may be exceptions to this which will be handled on a case-by-case basis. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_FWS-Experiment-1-.jpg The FWS program can be used to pay wages for interns who are FWS-eligible as long as their duties align with their current major. In addition, the weekly hours cannot exceed 29 hours per week. However, there may be exceptions to this which will be handled on a case-by-case basis.