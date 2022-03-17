Commissioners declare March 20-26, 2022 as National Agriculture Week

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Commissioners recently signed a proclamation declaring March 20-26, 2022 as National Agriculture Week.

Senior Organization Director Kim Harless, along with Board Trustees, Wyatt Bates, Jordan Hileman, Christina Armstrong, and Abbie Mowen, presented each commissioner a basket filled with locally grown and produced items as well as information regarding National Ag Week.

“American Agriculture plays a crucial role in strengthening our economy and in providing food for people, and it is our nation’s largest employer,” said Organization Director, Kim Harless. “We call upon citizens to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of all those who, working together, produce an abundance of agricultural products that strengthen and enrich our community and our nation.”

Later in the Commissioner’s meeting, Scottie Powell announced the immediate resignation of Del Duduit from the airport board.

“He’s been an asset to the board, he’s had some opportunities to travel a lot and if you follow Del you know he’s all over the place with sports, he went to the Superbowl, of course, he’s an author and is writing a lot of faith based books so that kind of keeps him busy,” said Powell. “He found it hard to get to the meetings so we appreciate all the service he’s provided to the airport board.”

Duduit served on the board for six years.

“I just want to say how much we appreciate his dedication,” said Commissioner, Cathy Coleman. “We truly wish him the best.”

Commissioner Bryan Davis said he looks forward to seeing Duduit’s new opportunities.

“I am sure it’s going to be exciting and if you ever get a chance make sure you pick up one of his books or multiple, he has written many and they’re very good, so good luck Del and God bless,” said Davis.

