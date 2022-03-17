Troopers seize $8,200 worth of heroin, crack and marijuana in Scioto County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana worth approximately $8,200.

On March 10, at 8:38 a.m., troopers stopped a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country taxi with Ohio registration for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23. During interaction with the passenger, troopers observed a baggy of suspected heroin hanging from his pocket. A search of his person revealed approximately 53 grams of heroin, 10 grams of crack cocaine and 5 grams of marijuana.

The passenger, Kyshen P. Johnson, 21, Columbus, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of heroin, a first-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 12.5 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

