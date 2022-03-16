St. Patrick’s Day Parade slated for March 19

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth’s 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m.

“The parade is a lot of work, but it’s fun to get together with club members to plan it,” said Jill MacDonald, Parade Organizer. “We have a really good membership and some really hard-working people.”

MacDonald said planning begins in January.

“It looks like this year may be the largest parade in our history, we have around 40 units,” said MacDonald. “We also love all of our generous sponsors.”

This year’s parade will feature dancers, live music, the Miss River Days candidates, bagpipers, politicians and more.

“My personal favorite is the bagpiper group,” said MacDonald. “This year we have the Shamrock Pipes and Drums from Columbus but I enjoy every part of the parade.”

MacDonald said the parade will be led by the Reverends Sallie Schisler and Kathleen Murray blessing the route.

“We travel down Market to Second, then east on Second to Washington, head north on Washington to 5th to Chillicothe St, then go north on Chillicothe to Tracy Park,” said MacDonald.

The parade lineup begins at 10 a.m. on Market Street near St. Mary’s.

“Lee Daily does a great job getting everyone moving on time,” said MacDonald. “Especially now, this parade brings people out for a fun time. It’s a welcome to spring and good weather and after a difficult couple of years, people are ready for this.”

MacDonald said the parade has been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19.

“On the Thursday before parade day in 2020, a group of 7 Nations Club members were meeting to finalize all the parade details for Saturday. During the meeting, we received word from the Health Department that we would have to cancel,” said MacDonald. “We were pretty disappointed, to say the least.”

MacDonald said they did not want anyone to get sick because of the parade.

“In 2021, we didn’t even start the planning process,” said MacDonald.

MacDonald said she hopes to see everyone come out for a fun day.

“Our parade motto has always been “Rain or Shine”, so…bring a jacket or an umbrella and come out for a fun day,” said MacDonald. “The fun continues with live music all day at Port City Pub following the parade, including the pipers. We hope to see everyone Saturday. Slainte.”

By Darian Gillette [email protected]

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected]

