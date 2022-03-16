SSU’s Clark Memorial Library presents Women’s History Month display

PORTSMOUTH — Celebrating throughout the month of March, Shawnee State University’s Clark Memorial Library marked the annual Women’s History Month with a display that honors the works created by and about women who have played vital roles in history.

“It is important to recognize the achievements of women throughout history and recognize their important contributions to society,” said Director of the Clark Memorial Library, Suzanne Johnson-Varney. “Women have had a tremendous impact on this country – and the world – and often times it is overlooked.”

The display features books, eBooks, CDs, and DVDs highlighting poets, writers, musicians, inventors, scientists, leaders, and activists who have left a lasting impact on society. The materials are on display on the main floor of the Clark Memorial Library near the main entrance and circulation counter.

To learn more about materials available in the Clark Memorial Library, visit www.shawnee.edu/library for more information.

