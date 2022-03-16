25 public indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 11 and returned 25 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

CHARLES B. COPLEY, 46

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

COREY J. WEAVER, 21

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

JOSHUA P. CABLE, 41

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

MADELYNN LEESON, 19

Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

BRYAN CALOB SEXTON, 26

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Violating a Protection Order

TIMOTHY R. ROYSTER, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Resisting Arrest

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

COREY J. WEAVER, 20

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

BREEANNA L.D. LAMBERT, 23

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

GARRY HUGHES, 36

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

DAVID DARBY, 46

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

JOSHUA R. PRESTON, 38

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Theft

Telecommunications Fraud

2 Counts Forgery

2 Counts Insurance Fraud

Identity Fraud

Attempted Grand Theft

SCOTTY D. WORTHINGTON, 55

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

NATHAN ISAAC WILLIS, 39

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of Police Officer

DAVID E. ARTIS, 31

Coal Grove, Ohio, was indicted on:

Identity Fraud

Falsification

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

KYLE JAMES FLANERY, 23

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

BRYANT K. PHARES, 49

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Marihuana

Possession of Marihuana

WAYNE L. OLSEN, JR., 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft

7 Counts Forgery

KELLY JEAN KERNS, 48

Homeless, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

PAUL KENNETH FOWLER, 36

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

ASHLEY DAWN HAMMONDS, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

DAYLEE WALLS, 37

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

BREANNA JONIQUE CARTHON, 34

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

KEVIN L. BOCOOK, 61

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

WAYNE L. OLSEN, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

PAUL KENNETH FOWLER, 36

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

