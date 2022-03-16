25 public indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 11 and returned 25 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
CHARLES B. COPLEY, 46
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
COREY J. WEAVER, 21
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
JOSHUA P. CABLE, 41
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
MADELYNN LEESON, 19
Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
BRYAN CALOB SEXTON, 26
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Violating a Protection Order
TIMOTHY R. ROYSTER, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Resisting Arrest
Carrying a Concealed Weapon
2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
COREY J. WEAVER, 20
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
BREEANNA L.D. LAMBERT, 23
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
GARRY HUGHES, 36
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
DAVID DARBY, 46
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
JOSHUA R. PRESTON, 38
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Theft
Telecommunications Fraud
2 Counts Forgery
2 Counts Insurance Fraud
Identity Fraud
Attempted Grand Theft
SCOTTY D. WORTHINGTON, 55
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
NATHAN ISAAC WILLIS, 39
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of Police Officer
DAVID E. ARTIS, 31
Coal Grove, Ohio, was indicted on:
Identity Fraud
Falsification
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
KYLE JAMES FLANERY, 23
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
BRYANT K. PHARES, 49
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Marihuana
Possession of Marihuana
WAYNE L. OLSEN, JR., 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft
7 Counts Forgery
KELLY JEAN KERNS, 48
Homeless, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
PAUL KENNETH FOWLER, 36
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
ASHLEY DAWN HAMMONDS, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
DAYLEE WALLS, 37
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
BREANNA JONIQUE CARTHON, 34
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
KEVIN L. BOCOOK, 61
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
WAYNE L. OLSEN, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
PAUL KENNETH FOWLER, 36
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape