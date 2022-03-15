Portsmouth Army National Guard hosted a rededication ceremony

PORTSMOUTH —The Ohio Army National Guard hosted a rededication ceremony for its Portsmouth armory after a $1.8 million renovation in improvements took place.

On Friday, The Ohio Army National Guard’s armory in Portsmouth, known as the Sgt. Edward S. Doan Armory,held a rededication ceremony to welcome guests to the newly renovated building and show off improvements that were made.

During a short ceremony, a new plaque that will hang in the building was presented to the Portsmouth National Guard.

The Ohio Army National Guard’s armory in Portsmouth began as a U.S. Army Reserve Center in 1959. The building was designed and built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and served the Army Reserve until it was acquired by the OhioArmy National Guard in 1996.

The facility was memorialized at the time of construction for Portsmouth native Sgt. Edward S. Doan, who was killed in action Jan. 31, 1945, in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army with Company F, 311th Infantry, 78th Infantry Division during World War II.

Renovation of the facility began with design on May 20, 2019, and ended Sept. 21, 2021. The project included new perimeter fencing; masonry repairs; new windows, roofs, and doors; and a lighting upgrade on both the armory and the organizational storage building. The kitchen was also fully renovated. All work followed Ohio’s historical preservation standards.

The cost of the project was about $1.8 million, and funding was split between the federal (75% or about $1.4 million) and state (25% or about $470,000) governments.

The 1191st Engineer Company is based at the Portsmouth facility and is a horizontal engineering company capable of operating heavy construction equipment to complete construction projects, including roads and airfields.

Renovation of the facility began with design on May 20, 2019, and ended Sept. 21, 2021. The project included new perimeter fencing; masonry repairs; new windows, roofs, and doors; and a lighting upgrade on both the armory and the organizational storage building. The kitchen was also fully renovated. All work followed Ohio’s historical preservation standards. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Army-3.jpg Renovation of the facility began with design on May 20, 2019, and ended Sept. 21, 2021. The project included new perimeter fencing; masonry repairs; new windows, roofs, and doors; and a lighting upgrade on both the armory and the organizational storage building. The kitchen was also fully renovated. All work followed Ohio’s historical preservation standards. Renovation of the facility began with design on May 20, 2019, and ended Sept. 21, 2021. The project included new perimeter fencing; masonry repairs; new windows, roofs, and doors; and a lighting upgrade on both the armory and the organizational storage building. The kitchen was also fully renovated. All work followed Ohio’s historical preservation standards. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_army-4.jpg Renovation of the facility began with design on May 20, 2019, and ended Sept. 21, 2021. The project included new perimeter fencing; masonry repairs; new windows, roofs, and doors; and a lighting upgrade on both the armory and the organizational storage building. The kitchen was also fully renovated. All work followed Ohio’s historical preservation standards. During a short ceremony, a new plaque that will hang in the building was presented to the Portsmouth Army National Guard. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Army-1.jpg During a short ceremony, a new plaque that will hang in the building was presented to the Portsmouth Army National Guard. During a short ceremony, a new plaque that will hang in the building was presented to the Portsmouth Army National Guard. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Army-2.jpg During a short ceremony, a new plaque that will hang in the building was presented to the Portsmouth Army National Guard.