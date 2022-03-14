New Boston man arrested after child predator sting goes viral

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said an arrest had been made after an incident occurred at the New Boston Walmart over the weekend.

Randolph Hockenheimer, 54, of New Boston, was arrested Monday by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department after Hockenheimer was involved in a confrontation at the New Boston Walmart with a child predator catcher group based out of Indianapolis.

On Saturday, a video began circulating on social media about the incident that occurred at Walmart with Hockenheimer. In the video that was live streamed to Facebook by the group Predator Catcher of Indianapolis, viewers can see Hockenheimer in the movies department being approached by members of the group. When asked if he was looking for someone, Hockenheimer acknowledges that he was.

According to the group, Hockenheimer was allegedly at the store to meet an 11-year-old girl and her 19-day-old sister after having sexually explicit conversations online and arranging to have sex with decoys from the group. Once confronted by the group, Hockenheimer fled the store and followed by the group to the sidewalk on Rhodes Avenue.

Due to the disturbance in the store, the New Boston Police Department was called and arrived on Rhodes Avenue. NBPD confronted the two members of the Predator Catcher group and stated that the group could not detain Hockenheimer and let Hockenheimer leave the scene.

In the video, viewers can see a verbal confrontation between the “predator catchers” and the NBPD where Lieutenant Jacob Emnett tells the group that if they tell Hockenheimer, he can’t leave, he will arrest them for impeding his exit.

One member of the group states to Emnett that he thought Hockenheimer couldn’t leave because of the investigation. Emnett replied that he was investigating the group for chasing Hockenheimer.

“Did you hear what he’s doing?” a member of the group asked Emnett.

Emnett asks if the group is part of law enforcement and stated that Ohio law states only law enforcement can conduct those operations.

After a few more minutes of heated conversation, the NBPD encouraged the group to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department to investigate Hockenheimer’s alleged crimes.

Hockenheimer was arrested Monday and charged on two counts of Importuning, a criminal sex offense involving the act of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual activity, a class four felony.

By Adam Black [email protected]

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at [email protected]

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at [email protected]

