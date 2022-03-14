Portsmouth Elks Lodge #154 awards grant to Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Elks Lodge #154 in collaboration with the Elks National Foundation Community Improvement Program (CIP) has awarded a grant in the amount of $7,500 to benefit the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund.

The grant will be directed towards addressing hunger and food insecurity needs for students in the local community.

Steven’s Power Packs, the primary program of the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund, works to reduce the devastating effects of childhood hunger by providing nutritious, shelf stable, easy to open food for elementary aged school children over the weekends

“$7,500 will purchase 2500 Power Packs that will supply approximately 10,000 meals! Virgie and I can’t thank the BPOE Elks Lodge No 154 enough for their efforts on behalf of hundreds of hungry children in our community,” Mark Hunter of the Hope fund said. “Approximately 25% of the children in Scioto County are considered as food insecure by Feeding America. Steven’s Power Packs are distributed to 1272 children every Friday during the school year in 18 Elementary Schools in Scioto, Pike, and Adams Counties. The Steven A Hunter Hope Fund also supports in-schools food pantries in 6 Jr High/Middle School/High Schools in Scioto County serving older children. Our 7th and newest pantry is in Manchester High School, Adams County. Again thank you to the Portsmouth Elks Lodge #154 for your work in securing these grants!”

“The Portsmouth Elks are proud to partner locally with the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund to combat local childhood hunger issues, said William Carson, Exalter Ruler Lodge #154 adding, “if you have interest in learning more about our youth activities and other charitable efforts or on how to become an Elk please call 740-464-2236 or visit www.elks.org .

If interested in more information or contributing to the Steven A. Hunter Hope fund you can visit their website at http://www.stevenshopefund.org/

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Picture3.jpg