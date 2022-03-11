Valley High School art student wins Scholastics Gold Key Award

LUCASVILLE — Valley High School art student Chandler Carter was awarded a Regional Gold Key Award in the Comic Art category, as well as a nomination for the American Visions Award for his submission titled “Skeletons in the Closet” through the Scholastic Art and Writing Competition.

The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards is one of the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition programs for creative teens.

A Gold Key Award is the equivalent of first place within a category, and the American Visions Award nomination was only given to 5 pieces out of over 400 accepted pieces in the Regional competition. Chandler also had two other pieces titled “Acceptance” and “Dog-Gone Good Time” that were both awarded Honorable Mentions within the Drawing and Illustration category.

When asked what inspires his work, Chandler states “It’s very emotion-fueled. Emotion fills most of my artwork”.

Kelly Montgomery is Valley High School’s art teacher and has had Chandler as a student since he was a freshman. Montgomery said “It’s been wonderful to watch the evolution of Chandler’s art over the last four years. I’m so proud of his artistic and personal growth over the years and I’m always excited to see what he is creating”.

March 23, 2022 is National Student Notification Day, the day when Chandler will be notified if he made it to the National level of the competition as well as finding out if he’s a step closer to winning the American Visions Award, which is the highest honor available. The American Visions Award is given to work with an authentic and unique point of view and style. Those winning the American Visions Medal are celebrated during National Events and at the National Exhibition in New York City.

Chandler Carter of Valley High School https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Chandler-Carter_Valley-HS_2022.jpg Chandler Carter of Valley High School A page from Chandler’s “Skeletons in the Closet” series https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Skeletons-In-the-Closet_Chandler-Carter_Valley-HS_2022.jpg A page from Chandler’s “Skeletons in the Closet” series