Scioto County awarded Best Site Development Project

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Commissioners announced at their meeting Thursday Scioto County was recognized by JobsOhio/OhioSE for Best Site Development Project in the OhioSE region of 25 counties Wednesday.

“Ohio Southeast is the regional component of Jobs Ohio, and they cover all of Southeast Ohio,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “They work with the separate economic entities within those counties and this year, Scioto County is being recognized as the site development winner for the Norfolk and Southern property, which is a joint win for Lawrence and Scioto County.”

Scioto and Lawrence counties shared the Haverhill Sewer Project, a $3.57 Million investment project to bring sewer infrastructure to the entire Haverhill/N&S site/industrial corridor.

“Around three years ago, we entered into a joint cooperation agreement with the Commissioners of Lawrence County, as well as Lawrence County Economic Development LEDC, Bill Dingus, Jeremy Clay and their group, and we started down that path of developing the Haverhill corridor,” said Davis.

Davis said they had high interest in the 3,000 plus developable acres.

“Sitting in the middle of that is the prime development spot in the Eastern United States, definitely Ohio, and it’s the Norfolk and Southern owned site next to where Suncook is now in proximity to Franklin Furnace,” said Davis.

Davis said several groups were involved with the project.

“Ohio Southeast has invested, JEDISO has been part of that, and a whole slew of partners,” said Davis. “The ARC has been part of it, the Scioto County Sanitary Engineers Department and JP Picklesigner, Robert Horton and his team of Marcie Barlow.”

The total investment for the project was over 4 million dollars.

“Now we have a sanitary sewer line that’s all the way from Wheelersburg to Lawrence County, which is instrumental for the Pure Cycle Project and any other development that may pop up,” said Davis. “Things are happening in a big way and we were recognized at that meeting yesterday.”

Davis said Scioto County should be proud of the work all the individuals have done.

In addition, the SOAR Business Park project in Minford at the airport was chosen as a finalist in the Best Building Development category.

Robert Horton, Economic Development Director of Scioto County, said

“Ohio Southeast, I can’t say enough about them, their guidance, their mentorship, helping the counties in the region, and financially supporting these projects is huge,” said Horton. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank Katy Farber, Mike Jacoby and Taylor Stepp, who has been huge and I can’t thank them enough.”

Scioto County was recognized by JobsOhio/OhioSE for Best Site Development Project in the OhioSE region of 25 counties. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_IMG_1643.jpg Scioto County was recognized by JobsOhio/OhioSE for Best Site Development Project in the OhioSE region of 25 counties. Photo by Darian Gillette | Daily Times

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved