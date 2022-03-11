Road work scheduled for March 14

SCIOTO — Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for March 14, 2022, through March 17, 2022, for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

ROAD CLOSURES

Sheldon Cartro Rd. (CR308) in Vernon and Green Townships will be closed between Lick Run Lyra and SR 522 Monday, March 14th and Tuesday, March 15th from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Local traffic only. County crews will be clearing the right of way.

Sugar Camp Rd. (CR255) in Porter Township will be closed between Lick Run Lyra and Dogwood Ridge Wednesday, March 16th and Thursday, March 17th from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Local traffic only. County crews will be clearing the right of way.

MOWING

Big Bear Creek (CR32) in Morgan and Rarden Townships.

Rarden Creek (CR37) in Rarden Township.

Lick Run Lyra (CR2) in Bloom, Porter and Vernon Townships.

Great Meadow (CR51) in Bloom Township.

Frederick (CR17) and Bennett School House (CR12) in Bloom and Harrison Townships.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_1937375.jpg