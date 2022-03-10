March 2022 declared Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Commissioners proclaimed March 2022 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Scioto County at their meeting Thursday, March 10.

“We encourage everyone to focus on the abilities of all people and the most effective way to increase this awareness is through everyone’s act of participation in community activities and the openness to learn and acknowledge each individual’s contribution and whereas policies must be developed and opportunities offered for citizens with a developmental disability to live as independently as possible in our community,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell.

Powell said they encourage all citizens to support those with developmental disabilities.

“That includes full access to education, housing, employment and recreational activities,” said Powell. “The board of County Commissioners proclaims March 2022 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.”

Lead teacher, Dana Jones, said she appreciates everything the Commissioners do for the Scioto County Developmental Disabilities (DD).

“I know you make it work for us down here, so we really appreciate everything you do,” said Jones. “We really love our school, and we hope it never goes away and that we can move along with some new things coming up in the future.”

Commissioner Bryan Davis said he appreciates each person with the DD.

“Thank you for coming and visiting us,” said Davis. “We love visiting you and we love each and every one of you and we appreciate everyone in this room today.”

Davis said he wanted to thank the staff for everything they do.

“Thank you, staff, for everything you do, the hard work, thank you for everything,” said Davis. “We love being able to work together and are looking forward to what the future holds for everyone in this room.”

The Scioto County Developmental Disabilities and Scioto County Commissioners. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_IMG_1653.jpg The Scioto County Developmental Disabilities and Scioto County Commissioners. Scioto County Commissioners proclaimed March of 2022 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Scioto County. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_IMG_1655.jpg Scioto County Commissioners proclaimed March of 2022 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Scioto County. Commissioner Bryan Davis fist bumps a student of the Scioto County DD as they leave the meeting. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_IMG_1664.jpg Commissioner Bryan Davis fist bumps a student of the Scioto County DD as they leave the meeting.

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved