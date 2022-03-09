King’s Daughters Health Foundation now accepting scholarship applications

ASHLAND, Ky. – King’s Daughters Health Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships from high school seniors. The scholarship opportunities available are:

Boyd County Medical Society Scholarship

Four $1,500 Boyd County Medical Society scholarships will be awarded in 2022. Seniors from Boyd Co. High School, Paul G. Blazer High School, Fairview High School, Russell High School, Raceland High School and Greenup Co. High School are eligible to apply. Scholarship funds are applied to the first year’s tuition, room and board, books and lab fees. Students pursuing any field of study are eligible.

Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship

Five $1,000 Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing scholarships will be awarded in 2022. Applicants must be direct dependents of King’s Daughters team members at the time of application and award.

Scholarship funds are applied to the first school year’s tuition, room and board, books and lab fees for students pursuing the field of nursing.

Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship

One $2,000 Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship will be awarded in 2022. The scholarship is $2,000 annually, renewable for up to four years, as long as scholarship criteria are met. Applicant must be a resident of one of the following states and counties at the time of application and award (children of full-time team members at King’s Daughters are exempt from residency requirement). Kentucky- Boyd, Carter, Greenup or Lawrence; Ohio-Lawrence; West Virginia-Wayne. Scholarship funds are applied to tuition, room and board, books and lab fees. Applicant must be enrolled or have plans to enroll in a healthcare field at an educational provider in Kentucky, Ohio or West Virginia.

Requirements and applications for all scholarships

All scholarship recipients must maintain at least a 2.5 GPA (3.0 GPA for Boyd Co. Medical Society) with a minimum of 12 hours of classes per semester. Recipients must also provide the Health Foundation with a copy of transcripts at the end of each semester to receive the next semester’s payment. Applications are available online by visiting kdhealthfoundation.com. Deadline is Thursday, March 31st. For questions, please call Laura Patrick at (606) 408-9332.