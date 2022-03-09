Indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 4 and returned 24 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

KYLE L. MORRIS, 17

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Kidnapping

KRISTINA A. EDWARDS, 36

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Involuntary Manslaughter

Endangering Children

Having Weapons while under Disability

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

LARRY LESLIE WEAVER, JR., 22

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Involuntary Manslaughter

Endangering Children

Having Weapons while under Disability

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

CHRISTOPHER C. WITTER, 55

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Theft

JOSEPH RYAN ADKINS, 25

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

2 Counts Robbery

Petty Theft

ERIC JOSHUA DORRER, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

CHRISTOPHER S. MAGGARD, 45

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Assault

Resisting Arrest

CARL R. DICKERSON, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Attempted Trespass in a Habitation

RIKKI AALIYAH GUILKEY, 25

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

DE-ANDRE LAVANCE CALDWELL, 25

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

RODNEY E. SMITH, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

JOSHUA DEGERA BOWLING, 41

Powell, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

REBECCA LYNN SMITH, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

WILLIE D. WAGNER, 54

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

BRADLEY M. FULLEN, 39

Lancaster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

CURTIS VANSICKLE, 37

South Portsmouth, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

JACOB THOMPSON, 28

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

JASON STEELE, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Domestic Violence

PAUL WAYNE BLAIR, 31

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Menacing

Having Weapons while under Disability

Using Weapons while Intoxicated

