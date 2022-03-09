Indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 4 and returned 24 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
KYLE L. MORRIS, 17
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Felonious Assault
Kidnapping
KYLE L. MORRIS, 17
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Felonious Assault
2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability
KRISTINA A. EDWARDS, 36
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Involuntary Manslaughter
Endangering Children
Having Weapons while under Disability
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
LARRY LESLIE WEAVER, JR., 22
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Involuntary Manslaughter
Endangering Children
Having Weapons while under Disability
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
KRISTINA A. EDWARDS, 36
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
CHRISTOPHER C. WITTER, 55
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Theft
CHRISTOPHER C. WITTER, 55
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
CHRISTOPHER C. WITTER, 55
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Theft
CHRISTOPHER C. WITTER, 55
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Petty Theft
2 Counts Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
JOSEPH RYAN ADKINS, 25
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
2 Counts Robbery
Petty Theft
ERIC JOSHUA DORRER, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
CHRISTOPHER S. MAGGARD, 45
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Assault
Resisting Arrest
CARL R. DICKERSON, 44
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Attempted Trespass in a Habitation
RIKKI AALIYAH GUILKEY, 25
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
DE-ANDRE LAVANCE CALDWELL, 25
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
RODNEY E. SMITH, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Cocaine
JOSHUA DEGERA BOWLING, 41
Powell, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
REBECCA LYNN SMITH, 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
WILLIE D. WAGNER, 54
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
BRADLEY M. FULLEN, 39
Lancaster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
CURTIS VANSICKLE, 37
South Portsmouth, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
JACOB THOMPSON, 28
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
JASON STEELE, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Domestic Violence
PAUL WAYNE BLAIR, 31
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Menacing
Having Weapons while under Disability
Using Weapons while Intoxicated