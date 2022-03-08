2022 Scioto County Honors Music Festival Scholarship Awarded

MINFORD — Madison Cavins, was awarded a $1,000 music scholarship at the 79th Annual Scioto County Honors Music Festival at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, on March 1.

Madison is a senior at Minford High School and has been accepted into Morehead State University’s music program where she will be pursuing a music education degree. She was the Minford Falcon Marching Band’s Field Commander for the 2021-22 season and is a 4-year member of the Scioto County Honors Band. She has also participated in Morehead State University’s Honor Band for 3 years, District Honors Band for 2 years, Honors Choir, and Minford’s Marching, Pep, and Concert Bands.

“The Scioto County Honors Music Festival is a long-standing tradition which is intended to showcase the high caliber of music talent we have in our local schools” said festival coordinator Sharee Price. “Each year $1,000 music scholarships are presented on behalf of our music directors. Students audition for the scholarships and are chosen by a committee of music directors.”

Guest Conductors this year included Dr. Glen Flanigan of Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky leading the High School Honors Band; Mr. Charles Snyder, director of the Coshocton Community Choir and the Cardinal Chorale leading the High School Honors Choir; and Dr. Matthew Talbert of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio leading the Jr. High Honors Band. Students and their teachers had the opportunity to work with these highly motivating individuals in two separate rehearsal sessions prior to the concert on Tuesday evening. Guest Conductors provide opportunities and insights beyond the normal classroom.

Sponsors for this event include: The Scioto Foundation, William & Barbara Burke, IPA Source LLC, Portsmouth Rotary Club, Richard D. Marting Foundation, Shawnee State University, Southern Ohio Medical Center, Dr. Paul Crabtree, DESCO Federal Credit Union, Mr. Rosalee Greene, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, Mrs. Steven McGinnis, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, and Shawnee Animal Clinic.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Adam-Porter_Madison-Cavins_2022.jpg