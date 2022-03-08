SSU to host Business, Professional, & Healthcare Career Fair

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Office of Career Services will host a Business, Professional, & Healthcare Career Fair on Tuesday, Mar. 22. The event welcomes SSU students and alumni who are interested in talking with potential employers and organizations about opportunities in the business and healthcare career fields.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to speak with recruiters from businesses and organizations to discuss future employment. Employers at this event will be specifically recruiting in the following programs: Healthcare, Business Management, Accounting, Information Security, Information Systems Management, Marketing, Sport Management, Mathematical Sciences (including Actuarial Science concentration), English & Humanities, Communication, and Fine, Digital and Performing Arts.

The Business, Professional, & Healthcare Career Fair will be offered in both in-person and virtual formats. The in-person fair will take place in the Morris University Center Ballroom starting at 4 p.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. The virtual portion will take place on Handshake, the university’s online career platform, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Students and alumni can register for these career fairs by visiting Career Services Events & Workshops.

The Office of Career Services is still accepting employer registrations for this career fair and a Handshake account is required to attend. Employers may create a free account at shawnee.joinhandshake.com. A $50 flat fee for one or both events is required. For more information on how to register to attend, visit Career Services Events & Workshops.

All COVID-19 health guidelines will be observed, including that all attendees must wear face masks indoors on SSU’s campus, regardless of their vaccination status. For questions about fair registration, contact the Office of Career Services by calling (740) 351-3027 or emailing careers@shawnee.edu. To learn more about upcoming events offered by Shawnee State University’s Office of Career Services, visit shawnee.edu/career-services.