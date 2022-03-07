Scioto County COVID-19 update

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 11 new cases on Monday (3/7/2022) for Scioto County bringing the total to 20,488 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 16 more recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 19,818 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 1,222 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The percentage of the eligible population, 5-years old and older, fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 51.8%.