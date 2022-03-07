Wheelersburg and Green Win Academic Tournament Championships

Wheelersburg High School, led by Coach Brian Oakes, took home the 2022 Division I Southern Ohio Academic Tournament Championship on March 3, while Zach Smith led his Green High School team to win the Division II Championship.

Valley (Coach Justin Howard) and Minford (Coach Brett Oakes) won the Div. I and II. Runners-Up title, respectively.

“It was an honor to work with the Wheelersburg Quiz Bowl Team again this year. We had great senior leadership that helped us stay focused throughout the whole season. Now, we are looking forward to competing at regionals.” commented Coach Brian Oakes of Wheelersburg.

Green High School’s Coach Zach Smith said “We just love what we do, even outside of practice, our team is always sharing weird and random information about obscure topics amongst ourselves. So, doing well in quiz bowl for this group just seems like a natural extension of who these students are as knowledgeable people who are interested in knowing ALL about the world around them, both from inside and outside of the classroom. Also, being from such a small school relative to our competitors makes it all the more special for us, proving that you can find excellence anywhere that you can find passion. We look forward to competing at the regional tournament, which will be Green’s first ever appearance there!”

128 students from 16 school districts participated in the Southern Ohio Academic Competition Tournament held at SSU on March 3. Participating schools included Scioto County Career & Technical Center, Clay, New Boston, Portsmouth, Rock Hill, South Webster, Valley, and Wheelersburg in Division I, and East, Green, Minford, Northwest, Notre Dame, Oak Hill, Piketon, and West in Division II.

The Wheelersburg and Green teams will advance to the 39th annual OAC Regional Competition on April 9, 2022, at Fisher Catholic High School in Lancaster, OH. Teams that win the Regional Competition will advance to the State Competition in Columbus on April 30, 2022.

The Southern Ohio Academic Tournament is organized by Sharee Price at the South Central Ohio ESC, in New Boston, Ohio. For more information about the ESC, visit online at www.scoesc.org, or follow on Facebook.

Front Row (left to right) – Serena Kataria, Rachel Davenport, Katelynn Marsh Back Row (left to right) – Coach Brian Oakes, Emily Janney, Jerry Zheng, Sean Little, Lyndsay Heimbach https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Wheelersburg_Division-I-Champs_2022.jpg Front Row (left to right) – Serena Kataria, Rachel Davenport, Katelynn Marsh Back Row (left to right) – Coach Brian Oakes, Emily Janney, Jerry Zheng, Sean Little, Lyndsay Heimbach Front row (left to right): Kinslee McIlhenny and Emily Sanders Back row (left to right): Coach Zach Smith, Jonathan Bailey, Jesse Skaggs, Lethan Poe, Hunter Eichenlaub, Ryleigh McDavid. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Green_Div-II-Champs_2022.jpg Front row (left to right): Kinslee McIlhenny and Emily Sanders Back row (left to right): Coach Zach Smith, Jonathan Bailey, Jesse Skaggs, Lethan Poe, Hunter Eichenlaub, Ryleigh McDavid.