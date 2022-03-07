Investigation leads to trafficking arrest

RUSSELL, Ky. Detectives with the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force completed a crystal methamphetamine drug trafficking investigation in Russell, Kentucky. Undercover drug purchases were made by F.A.D.E. Detectives at an Etna Street apartment in Russell, Kentucky. F.A.D.E. detectives obtained drug trafficking warrants for two individuals that included Aaron Pritchard who resides in Russell, KY.

On 02/24/2022 Aaron Pritchard was convicted of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and sentenced in Greenup Circuit Court.

F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force operates in Carter and Greenup Counties and is comprised of officers from the Russell Police Department, Raceland Police Department, and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

The F.A.D.E Drug Task Force would like to thank the citizens of their communities for helping them combat this war on drugs. Detectives encourage the public to contact them anonymously at 606-836-0442 about any illegal drug activity in Carter and Greenup Counties.