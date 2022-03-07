FADE task force makes arrest

RUSSELL, Ky. — Detectives with the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force completed a crystal meth drug trafficking investigation in Greenup County Kentucky. Multiple undercover drug purchases were made by F.A.D.E. detectives in Russell, KY during the course of the investigation. F.A.D.E. detectives obtained arrest warrants for drug distributors in this case, that included Timothy Roark of Flatwoods, Kentucky.

On 02/28/2022, FADE detectives and officers from the Russell Police Department arrested Timothy Roark on a felony warrant for Trafficking In A Controlled Substance 1st Degree-Crystal Meth. Remaining warrants are still unserved for others involved in this case.

F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force operates in Carter and Greenup Counties and is comprised of officers from the Russell Police Department, Raceland Police Department, and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

The F.A.D.E Drug Task Force would like to thank the citizens of their communities for helping them combat this war on drugs. Detectives encourage the public to contact them anonymously at 606-836-0442 about any illegal drug activity in Carter and Greenup Counties.