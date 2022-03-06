Shawnee State University to host Celebration of Scholarship

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University will host its annual student research conference, Celebration of Scholarship (COS), the week of April 4 – 8, 2022. This year’s conference will have both in-person and online presentations from SSU undergraduate and graduate students from all disciplines on campus.

Participation in COS allows current students to practice some of the invaluable presentation and research skills that will be instrumental in preparing them for their careers after graduation. Students will present their scholarly efforts from the past year as both talks and posters. Among the many student presentations scheduled during the week, there will also be two keynote presentations by Dr. Joshua Montgomery and Dr. Sean Dunne.

Dr. Joshua Montgomery, an Associate Professor at Southern State Community College, will give a presentation titled “Learning to Fail – How Building R2D2 Made Me a Better Teacher” on Thursday, Apr. 7. Refreshments will be served starting at 6 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 7 p.m.

Dr. Sean Dunne, an Associate Professor of Sociology at SSU and the Mayor of Portsmouth, Ohio, will give a presentation titled “A Clinical Sociologist as Mayor: Intervention in Local Politics” on Friday, Apr. 8 starting at 11 a.m.

Both presentations will be held in the Flohr Lecture Hall of the Clark Memorial Library on SSU’s campus. All members of the community are welcome to attend the COS conference for free.

Additional information and a detailed schedule of events for Shawnee State University’s Celebration of Scholarship conference can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/cos.