Officer injured during task force operation

PIKE COUNTY — An officer was injured Friday, after being struck by a vehicle.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that an officer who was a member of the Major Crimes Task Force was with the US Marshall Fugitive Taskforce in Pike County when he was struck by a vehicle as a suspect was trying to flee.

The officer was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. The name of the officer has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as details become available.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Police-lights-1.jpg