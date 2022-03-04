Officer injured during task force operation

PIKE COUNTY — An officer was injured Friday, after being struck by a vehicle.
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that an officer who was a member of the Major Crimes Task Force was with the US Marshall Fugitive Taskforce in Pike County when he was struck by a vehicle as a suspect was trying to flee.
The officer was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. The name of the officer has not yet been released.
This is a developing story and more information will be shared as details become available.