Howard resigns from Board of CPS

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Commissioners announced at their meeting Thursday the resignation of Children’s Protective Services board member, John Howard.

“John is a valuable member to the community,” said Commissioner, Scottie Powell. “He served on the Highway Patrol and then chose to serve on the Children’s Services board as well.”

Powell said they appreciate everything Howard has done for the county.

“He was very instrumental in the finance committee so thank you, John, we completely understand,” said Powell. “Thank you for your service and dedication, not just to the highway patrol but for the children and community.”

Commissioner Cathy Coleman said she wanted to thank Howard for his dedication.

“I want to thank him for his loyalty and dedication to the children and to the county, I appreciate it very much,” said Coleman.

Commissioner Bryan Davis said he agreed with both comments from the commissioners.

“I always enjoyed our conversations about the 51-53 as far as the higher advised code, I think he knew that inside and out,” said Davis. “I really appreciate John and everything he brought to the board.”

Davis said Howard originally represented law enforcement on the board.

“Of course now he has retired from the state patrol but we do really appreciate both his hard work and dedication to the Children’s Services Board,” said Davis.

The Commissioners also accepted grant funding for the Police Department body cameras for the amount of $24,950 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

“The Scioto County Board of Commissioners shall appropriate $24,950 from the funds of Scioto County for the purchase of the equipment and software to complement the body-worn camera program to be reimbursed through this reimbursable grant,” said Powell.

Davis said he is glad they are able to help the men and women in blue.

“We already do this at the Solid Waste District and this is already proven to be beneficial,” said Davis. “This will definitely be a nice addition to our local sheriffs department and I want to thank Sheriff Thoroughman for his leadership on this.”

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

