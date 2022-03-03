Atomic Credit Union announces National Youth Month

PORTSMOUTH — This April, join us and other Credit Unions in our effort to teach our young generation the importance of good savings habits! The theme for National Credit Union Youth Month is “Save Small, Dream Big at your credit union”. We want to tell young members that their dreams are attainable, no matter how big they are.

Atomic Credit Union has tools to help fulfill these dreams. With a youth savings account that earns compound interest, young members can deposit small amounts on a regular basis and watch their savings grow “like magic.” The earlier they start a savings account, the more it will grow, and the easier it will be to achieve their dreams. Learning this good financial habit at a young age will set them up on the path of successful financial well-being.

Some activities we are looking forward to are: (for youth members 18 years of age and younger)

· Coloring contest – Split up into appropriate age groups with each group’s winner receiving a fun prize

· Win the Pig – Guess how many candies are in the piggy bank at your branch and you win the candy and piggy bank

· Savings Challenge – Make a deposit every week in April and you’ll get a prize

If you have been wondering how to empower your kids to save for their future, National Credit Union Youth Month is a great opportunity to start! Join us this April as credit unions across the country encourage youth to start saving regularly. This celebration is a great time to engage kids at Atomic Credit Union and within your community to help them learn that saving, no matter how small the amount, can help them achieve their dreams.

Atomic Credit Union serves over 60,000 members at 14 branch locations in Southern Ohio and operate a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, you have 24/7 access to your account through the Mobile App and Digital Banking. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity Lender