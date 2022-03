Scioto County’s Most Wanted

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the top 10 most wanted for the month of February.

Scioto County Sheriff’s most wanted:

Harold Dyer- Failure to appear for possession of drugs

Trent Fraley- Obstructing

Andrew Litz- Probation Violation

Clifton Brown- Carrying A Concealed Weapon

John Fyffe- Tampering With Evidence

Cameron Wilborn- Aggravated Trafficking In Drugs

Andra Ward- Failure To Appear on Aggravated Possession Of Drugs

Jennifer Scott- Failure To Register As A Sex Offender

LARRY MCNAMER- Tampering With Evidence

Aaron Crawford- Failure to Appear For Possession Of Drugs

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department at (740) 355-8277. Tips can be anonymous.