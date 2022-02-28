Notre Dame Homecoming Court announced

PORTSMOUTH — Notre Dame Homecoming ceremony was held on Friday, January 28 between the JV and Varsity basketball games when the Titans played the New Boston Tigers.

Reigning as Homecoming Queen was Kalie Pettay. She is the granddaughter of Jim and Mary Sturgeon and the daughter of Sarah Sturgeon. Pettay was escorted by Jarren Edgington, grandson of Don Rawlins.

Ebbie Potts was the Senior Attendant. She is the daughter of Rick and the late Lisa Potts. She was escorted by Ethan Beckett, son of Marian and the late Grant Beckett.

The Junior Attendant was Kathryn Nelson. She is the daughter of Ron and Keri Nelson. Kathryn was escorted by Reed Lasswell, son of Vance and Karen Lasswell.

Alexandra Wallace was the Sophomore Attendant. She is the daughter of Chris Wallace and Renee Wallace. Alexandra was escorted by Cody Metzler, son of Gabe and Noelle Metzler.

The Freshman Attendant was Layden Sallee. She is the daughter of Casey and Ronni Beth Sallee. Layden was escorted by Landon Barbarits, son of Steve and Annie Barbarits.

Left to Right: Cody Metzler & Alexandra Wallace (sophomore attendant), Ethan Beckett & Ebbie Potts (senior attendant), Jarren Edgington & Kalie Pettay (queen), Reed Lasswell & Kathryn Nelson (junior attendant), Landon Barbarits & Layden Sallee (freshman attendant) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_basketball-homecoming-court.jpg Left to Right: Cody Metzler & Alexandra Wallace (sophomore attendant), Ethan Beckett & Ebbie Potts (senior attendant), Jarren Edgington & Kalie Pettay (queen), Reed Lasswell & Kathryn Nelson (junior attendant), Landon Barbarits & Layden Sallee (freshman attendant)