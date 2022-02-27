Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – Texas, 1934. Millions are out of work and a drought has broken the Great Plains. Farmers are fighting to keep their land and their livelihoods as the crops are failing, the water is drying up, and dust threatens to bury them all. One of the darkest periods of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl era, has arrived with a vengeance. In this uncertain and dangerous time, Elsa Martinelli—like so many of her neighbors—must make an agonizing choice: fight for the land she loves or go west, to California, in search of a better life. Readers might also enjoy I Will Send Rain by Rae Meadows or This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger.

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson – In present-day California, Eleanor Bennett’s death leaves behind a puzzling inheritance for her two children, Byron and Benny: a traditional Caribbean black cake, made from a family recipe with a long history, and a voice recording. In her message, Eleanor shares a tumultuous story about a headstrong young swimmer who escapes her island home under suspicion of murder. The heartbreaking tale Eleanor unfolds, the secrets she still holds back, and the mystery of a long-lost child, challenge everything the siblings thought they knew about their lineage, and themselves. Can Byron and Benny reclaim their once-close relationship, piece together Eleanor’s true history, and fulfill her final request to “share the black cake when the time is right”? Will their mother’s revelations bring them back together or leave them feeling more lost than ever? Readers might also enjoy Patsy by Nicole Y. Dennis-Benn or The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré.

Golden Boys by Phil Stamper, introduces us to a friend group of teens on Summer Break before they head into their Senior year. Sal, Reese, Gabriel and Heath have all been best friends since they were young, but life is about to take them all on different paths. Sal is going to Washington, D.C., Reese is headed to Paris, Gabriel is on his way to Boston, and Heath is stuck going to Florida to help with his aunt’s business. What will this Summer apart mean for their friendship? Readers might also enjoy Keep This to Yourself by Tom Ryan or Something Like Gravity by Amber Smith.

The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz – Jacob Finch Bonner was once a promising young novelist with a respectably published first book. Today, he’s teaching and struggling to maintain what’s left of his self-respect; he hasn’t written-let alone published-anything decent in years. When Evan Parker, his most arrogant student, announces he doesn’t need Jake’s help because the plot of his book in progress is a sure thing, Jake is prepared to dismiss the boast as typical amateur narcissism. But then … he hears the plot. When he discovers that his former student has died, presumably without ever completing his book, Jake does what any self-respecting writer would do with a story like that. In a few short years, all of Evan Parker’s predictions have come true, but Jake is the author enjoying the wave. He is wealthy, famous, praised and read all over the world. But at the height of his glorious new life, an e-mail arrives, the first salvo in a terrifying, anonymous campaign: You are a thief, it says. As Jake struggles to understand his antagonist and hide the truth from his readers and his publishers, he begins to learn more about his late student, and what he discovers both amazes and terrifies him. Who was Evan Parker, and how did he get the idea for his “sure thing” of a novel? What is the real story behind the plot, and who stole it from whom? Readers might also enjoy Finding Tessa by Jamie Lynn Hendricks.