4 new cases reported Sunday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 4 new cases on Sunday for Scioto County bringing the total to 20,398 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 58 more recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 19,462 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Sunday so the total stays at 1,217 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,927 or 46.38% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 14,057.

